Richard Paul Hines FORT WORTH--Richard Paul Hines, 65, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, after a lengthy illness. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at Laurel Land Fort Worth. Richard was born Sept. 18, 1954, and was a lifelong Fort Worth resident. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1973 and then attended Texas A&M University in College Station. In 1976, Richard joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Va., on the USS Saipan. Richard was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. Among his fondest memories, diving trips to Cozumel, Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands where he took underwater photos. Richard had an unwavering love for God, family and our country and will be sadly missed. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Hines. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Barbara Janice Hines; sisters, Cheryl L. Prehn (David W. Prehn) and Karla S. Potter; nieces, Erica R. Berry, Aimee M. Coleman, Jessica N. Boyd, Elizabeth M. Potter; nephews, Jeremy R. Potter and Jonathan A. Potter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019