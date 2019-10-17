|
Richard Phillip Wolverton PARK RAPIDS, Minn.--Richard Phillip Wolverton, 94, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1925, to William and Mildred Schrey Wolverton in Burlington, Iowa, Richard worked for the CB & Q Railroad and BNSF Railway Company. Richard was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Strauss Wolverton; and son, Steven. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sue Meartz; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Wolverton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019