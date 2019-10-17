Home

Cease Family Funeral Home - Park Rapids
710 West 1st Street
Park Rapids, MN 56470
218-732-7264
More Obituaries for Richard Wolverton
Richard Phillip Wolverton

Richard Phillip Wolverton


1925 - 2019
Richard Phillip Wolverton Obituary
Richard Phillip Wolverton PARK RAPIDS, Minn.--Richard Phillip Wolverton, 94, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1925, to William and Mildred Schrey Wolverton in Burlington, Iowa, Richard worked for the CB & Q Railroad and BNSF Railway Company. Richard was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Strauss Wolverton; and son, Steven. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sue Meartz; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Wolverton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids, Minn., ceasefuneralhome.com CEASE FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Park Rapids, Minn., 218-732-7264 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
