Richard Price Hemmle ARLINGTON Richard Price Hemmle, beloved father and friend to all, was promoted to Heaven, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Although a resident of Heartis Health Care at the time of his demise, he had lived a full and rewarding life. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Elks Lodge, 601 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington. Richard was born November 20, 1932 at All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, TX to proud parents, Irvin P. Hemmle and Genevieve Greer Hemmle. With little sister, Sandra, his childhood years were enjoyed at 306 N. Mesquite Street until 1952. He attended grade school (1st-8th) at John A. Kooken (North Side) and 9th-12th at Arlington High School, lettering in basketball. After graduating from high school in 1949, he furthered his education by attending Arlington State College, Texas Tech in 1950, then transferred to A&M University in 1951 to complete his education. Upon completion of his education, he pursued a career with General Motors in 1953 and retired in 1988 after 35 years of service. While at GM, he held several positions including Receiving Clerk, Material Deckman, Office Supervisor, and Material Floor/Office Superintendent. He married his high school sweetheart (Emma Sue Smith) in 1952, who gave him four children, Richard II, Rebecca Sue, Ginny Lou, and Alan Ray. He divorced and remarried 1965-2000 (married 35 years) to Jenn Ada Childers and readily received her four children as his own-Deborah, Jennifer, Darrell and Dale. He enjoyed dancing, golf, fishing, and flying. He earned his pilots license VFR 1977, owned and flew a Cessna 172. He was a 32nd Mason at the Arlington Lodge 438 and proud member of the Elks Lodge 2114 in Arlington, Texas where he practiced benevolence and charity work for many agencies. His absence will be greatly felt by the many who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Emma Sue Smith Hemmle and Jenn Ada Brack Childers Hemmle, and daughter, Ginny Lou Hemmle Benjamin.



