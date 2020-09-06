Richard "Rudy" RadwanJune 28, 1931 - August 26, 2020North Richland Hills, TX - Richard "Rudy" Radwan passed on Wednesday, August 26th.Born in Lackawanna, NY on June 28, 1931, Rudy lived with his family of six brothers and three sisters. He enlisted in the US Air Force upon graduation from Lackawanna High School and was deployed to serve in the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from USAF, Rudy settled in Ft. Worth, TX, where he was employed for 37 years by General Dynamics (later Lockheed) before retiring in 1993.He spent an active retirement in service to others, participating in many ministries at St. John the Apostle Church in North Richland Hills, including Meals on Wheels, Stephen's Ministry, Knights of Columbus, Communion Ministry, Hospice Program, and ushering at the 9AM Sunday service.Rudy was preceded in death by his sons, David Radwan, Donald Radwan, and Gary Goss. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Theresa, his daughters Donna Radwan and Dolores Potter, and his sons Darrell Goss and Kevin Goss. He has 5 grandchildren: Dustin Radwan, Lauren Rasca, Kristen Ryan, Kaylie Guadarrama, and Gabe Potter.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday at St. John the Apostle Church on Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills, TX. A rosary service will begin at 9:30 am. He will be laid to rest at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park following the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation is requested to Outreach Services at St. John the Apostle Church.