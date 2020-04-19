|
|
Richard Raymond Pullen FORT WORTH-Richard Pullen, 75, loving husband and father of two, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Richard was born in Fort Worth, on Nov. 9, 1944, to parents, Dick and Juanita. His family moved to Tulsa after middle school. He attended Will Rogers High School and later Tulsa University. There, he met and soon married his wife, Jennifer, on Oct. 15, 1966. Eventually they moved back to Texas to start their family. He raised his son, Michael, and his daughter, Patricia. He worked and retired from Lockheed Martin after 42 years. Richard was a talented pianist, much like his mother, and brought much joy to his family and community through his gift. He was a service-minded man who gave generously of his time to many organizations over time, such as the Boy Scouts of America/Order of the Arrow, the Lions Club, and the Optimists Club. He was active in his church, often lending his talents musically, and as a lay speaker. He attended Polytechnic UMC, Meadowbrook UMC, and Smithfield UMC. He was also an enthusiast of genealogy, and connected with his many related cousins. Those that had the pleasure of knowing him will remember a man who always has a mug of coffee in his hand, a smile on his lips, and a hearty laugh that can't be forgotten. Richard was preceded in death by his father, HN "Dick" Pullen and mother, Juanita Sears Pullen. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lynn Strong Pullen; his children, Michael Pullen and Patricia Leanne Pullen Bowes; his brother, Jon Kevin Pullen; and more friends and family than can be counted. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020