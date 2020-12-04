Richard Sharpe
November 30, 2020
Brownwood, Texas - Richard T. Sharpe, 80, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away after a brief illness Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940, in Weatherford, Texas. He was the only son of Roy and Lottie Sharpe. He was married to Cherry Shaw on August 2, 1963.
Services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Brownwood under the care of Heartland Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Indian Creek Cemetery.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2020.