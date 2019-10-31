|
|
Richard Stanley Teal SAGINAW -- Richard Stanley Teal, 62, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away October 28, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Aurora Cemetery, Aurora, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Richard was born October 8, 1957 in Fort Worth. He grew up in Haltom City and graduated from Haltom High School in 1976. He worked as a construction superintendent for D. R. Horton for a number of years. Richard was a member of Riverside Haltom City Masonic Lodge where he was a Master Mason. SURVIVORS: Wife, Dana Teal; sons, Brandon (Shelia) Teal and Nicolas (Amanda) Miller; daughters, Natasha (Jasson) Speir and Stephanie Miller; grandchildren, Dawn Teal, Autaum Teal, Urijah Speir, Alacai Speir, Desmond Miller, Jack Miller, William Miller; mother, Evelyn Teal; brother, Sammy (Donna) Teal; sisters, Ann (Fred) Eustace and Lisa White. He will be missed by many family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019