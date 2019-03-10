Resources More Obituaries for Richard Swanberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Swanberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Swanberg FORT WORTH--Richard A. "Dik" Swanberg transitioned peacefully at Lakewood Village in Fort Worth on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. MEMORIAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Luke's in the Meadow Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorial donations to Mission Arlington. Dik was born in Annandale, Minn., on Aug. 2, 1926, and graduated from Monticello High School where he lettered in football and baseball then served in the Navy during World War II. Upon discharge, he attended and graduated from St. Cloud State with a degree in accounting. He moved to Odessa, Texas, in the 1950s and worked in various businesses until setting up his homebuilding company, Swan Construction. He was a home builder in Odessa and Fort Worth, Texas. Opportunities in the building business dwindled in early 1970s so Dik moved into the accounting field and completed a Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. After achieving his CPA, Dik worked at several Fort Worth accounting firms before opening his own firm in the early 1980s, which he held until the early 2000s. He specialized in bankruptcy accounting and was a local expert. Dik was an avid golfer and member of Woodhaven Country Club. He was a vigorous fan of Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Cowboys football. He took up hunt seat and dressage equestrianship in the 1990s and competed at local horse shows, as well as owning/breeding horses. Dik was also a very talented musician. His family in Minnesota had a polka band and at early age he played drums and self-taught piano, proficient in the jazz style. He continued with professional percussion and played in many polka and jazz groups during the 1940-1960s. He also had beautiful baritone voice and sang at home and in church choirs all his life. Dik was always very spiritual and religious. He was an avid reader of the Bible and spiritual texts. He was an altar boy then studied to be a Roman priest during the 1940s. He changed his vocation to secular serving and then became Episcopalian in the 1980s. He then studied and graduated at Dallas Theological Seminary, Anglican School of Theology, on May 19, 2001. He hoped to become an Episcopal priest but was able to become a deacon. He served at St. Luke's in Fort Worth as well as many homeless shelters where he excelled in counseling. He continued with his spiritual journey studying Zen Buddhism and meditation and traveled to various monasteries for meditation retreats. Dik also gave back to the Fort Worth community by volunteering at the Japanese Garden as a docent as well as the summer concerts of the Fort Worth Symphony. Dik was a hero to his family for his support in their lives and championing their endeavors. His own life was an inspiration as he reinvented himself when the going got rough, and he always kept his faith in God, his family and human nature. Dik was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lavinia Carol Ward Swanberg; sister, Mary Daniels of Monticello, Minn.; and stepson, Donald Ward Robilliard, formerly of San Francisco. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved fiancee, Connie Parnell; sister, Donna Brauch of Monticello, Minn.; son, Stayton Swanberg of Tampa, Fla.; stepsons, Robin Robilliard of Austin, Texas, Guy Robilliard of Grapevine, Texas; daughter, Dr. Alicia Burke of Gallup, N.M.; as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



