Richard Thomas Armendariz, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Lance Corporal Richard Thomas Armendariz Jr, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, comforted by family and many friends. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Monday, March 16 in the Liberty Garden, located in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. We welcome with love and compassion, everyone to join us in this celebration of life for Richard Armendariz. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the s Foundation. From the moment "Fuzzy" was born, we all knew he was going to be a handful. With his bright red hair, and big beautiful brown eyes, he instantly had all of our hearts. The phrase "it takes a village", was written with Fuzzy in mind. He was loved and cared for by many. Richard graduated Calvary Christian Academy with a 3.96 GPA, earning him acceptance to UNT. Everyone around him knew that he wanted more. He decided to enlist in the Marine Corps and graduated from boot camp on October 12, 2018 with a sense of accomplishment and pride. His dynamic personality and unique sense of humor was appreciated by his friends, family and his Marine Corps brothers. RT will be missed by everyone whose life he touched. He will join in eternal rest his beloved grandmother, Judy Boaz and his aunt Annette Armendariz. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his parents, Fleming and Sean Baker, Jamie and Richard Armendariz Sr.; his brothers, Cash and Benny Baker; his grandparents, Ben and Bettye North, Eddie and Barbara Armendariz and Karen Baker; many aunts and uncles, including Jodi Glaros, Casi North, Ashley and Jason Adams, Michael Armendariz, Lieutenant Commander Kevin Armendariz USN; a multitude of loving cousins; and his longtime girlfriend, Kaytlin Robinson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020