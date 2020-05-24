Dr. Richard Tse Min LI FORT WORTH--Dr. Richard Tse Min Li gently passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in the Hunan Province of Southern China in 1929, Richard was the son of Jia-Shou and Pahn Ching Jhong Li. After earning four advanced degrees, Dr. Li held positions at educational institutions in Kansas and Oklahoma before eventually settling in Texas where he retired as assistant director of the Learning Resources Center (TCJC NE Campus), a position he held for 15 years. Dr. Li was both sensible and creative in his pursuits. Later in life, he tried his hand at several home business ventures, found time to author six books, and enjoyed ballroom dancing. SURVIVORS: He will be immeasurably missed by those that survive him, his devoted wife of 56 years, Felisa; his loving children, Joy and Ray; and his beautiful grandchildren, Connor and Amanda. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.