Richard Vernon Anthony FORT WORTH--Richard Vernon Anthony passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Birchman Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the service. Dick was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Waukegan, Ill., to Joseph and Ruth Anthony. Dick was widely known for his career in sacred music, including singing live on Moody radio, producing Day of Discovery television, conducting the 16 Singing Men, arranging for the Melody Four Quartet, and singing with Bill Pearce. He traveled around the world encouraging missionaries and served as artist in residence at Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minn. He played the organ at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth in his retirement. His family remembers him as a steady presence who was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years, Dotti; children, Karyn (Loren) Laing, Scott (Marci) Anthony and Cheryl (Charley) Warner; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019