Richard Anderson FORT WORTH-- Richard W. Anderson, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m., Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Greenwood. Richard was born October 28, 1931 in Chandler, Texas. He retired from the grocery business at age 80. He was a Mason and a Navy veteran. Heaven has now received the best Dad ever. He was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda Anderson; parents, Marion and Shirley Anderson; grandson, Brandon Grisham; and four siblings. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Christine Johnson, Peggy Pichardo and husband, Alexis, and Dorothy Stephens; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020