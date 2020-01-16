Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Anderson Obituary
Richard Anderson FORT WORTH-- Richard W. Anderson, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m., Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Greenwood. Richard was born October 28, 1931 in Chandler, Texas. He retired from the grocery business at age 80. He was a Mason and a Navy veteran. Heaven has now received the best Dad ever. He was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda Anderson; parents, Marion and Shirley Anderson; grandson, Brandon Grisham; and four siblings. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Christine Johnson, Peggy Pichardo and husband, Alexis, and Dorothy Stephens; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -