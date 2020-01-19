|
Richard W. Anderson FORT WORTH--Richard W. Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. FUNERAL: was held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel. Richard was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Chandler, Texas. He was a Mason, a Navy veteran, and a dedicated member of Genesis United Methodist Church. He spent a majority of his life in the grocery business, before retiring at age 80. He was the best storyteller and would entertain his daughters, grandchildren, and anyone who would listen with his stories about the farm, the Navy, and his many life experiences. He never met a full plate of food that he couldn't clear and loved to blow his nose at the dinner table; much to his daughter's chagrin. He would often say that he was a special character and that his family would never get him mixed up with anyone else -- something his entire family would wholeheartedly agree with. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Anderson; parents, Marion and Shirley Anderson; siblings, Owen, William "Willie," Lena "Shelene" Thompson, and Jerry Anderson; and grandson, Brandon Grisham. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Christine Johnson, Peggy Pichardo and husband, Alexis, and Dorothy Stephens; grandchildren, Mike Johnson and wife, Natalie, Veronica Carey and husband, Chris, Alex Pichardo and wife, Kelsi, Andrew Pichardo, Michelle Grisham-Wallace and husband, Andre, and Bailey Anderson; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Brandon, Zander, Keller, and Zach Johnson, Trey and Brandon Greenleaf, and Anderson Wallace; two special sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Heaven has now received the best father and grandfather that ever existed!
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020