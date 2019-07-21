Richard W. Carlson GRAPEVINE--Richard "Dick" Warren Carlson, 88, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at a local hospital. SERVICE: A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Aria Cremation Service and Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to remember Dick in a special way may make gifts in his memory to First Presbyterian Church, Grapevine, Texas. Dick was born Jan. 23, 1931, Chicago, Ill., son of Tage and Evelyn Swenson Carlson. Dick graduated Foreman High School, Class of 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Marske Carlson, in 1952, and they moved to Columbus, Ga., where he served with the U.S. Army, 101st and 82nd Airborne Division. After serving in the Army, they moved to Manhattan, Kan., where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry. He was hired as an engineer for International Paper and worked in many states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, and New York. He and Ruth retired in Grapevine, Texas, in 1982 where Dick became a realtor. Ruth passed in 1999. Dick then developed a special relationship with his best friend, Bonnie Bloxham of Grapevine, Texas, which lasted to his death. Dick was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Grapevine. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Jean; his wife, Ruth Marske Carlson; a grandson, Carlson Yungman; and son-in-law, William Edwards. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gayle Yungman and her husband, Timothy, of Prescott Valley, Ariz; daughter, Gwen Edwards of Grapevine, Texas; son, Glenn Carlson and his wife, Regina, of Keller, Texas; son, George Carlson and his wife, Renee, of Keller, Texas; son, Gary Carlson and his wife, Teresa, of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Jessa Casanova, Chris Edwards, Krista Sagaas, Blake Edwards, Michael Yungman, Melanie Green, Jessica Fehmel, Thomas Fehmel, Savannah Rice, Derek Carlson, and Sara Ramirez; 13 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Bonnie Bloxham.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019