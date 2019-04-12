Richard "Dick" Wells ARLINGTON -- Richard "Dick" Wells, 70, passed away peacefully after a long illness Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Arlington. FUNERAL: 3 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, with visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Public Radio or your local public library. Dick was born to Raymond O. Wells and Hazel "Sally" Wells in July 1948, in Newark, New Jersey, the fourth of six children. He graduated from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton in 1966. A proud veteran, Dick served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War; his service also led to meeting his CO's sister, Shelly, who would soon become his wife. He then graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and spent two years in the PhD program at the University of Texas at Austin before leaving and starting his own company, w4Graphics (formerly W&W Silk Screening) of Ft. Worth, which for over 30 years has provided industrial coating, spray painting, silk screening, and printing business for customers. Dick was a thoughtful, intelligent, and considerate man who loved his family and friends. He and Shelly provided a home, not only for their family, but for many others less fortunate who needed some support. His main interests were reading, cooking, and European soccer (his team of choice was Manchester United). His love of books and reading were his lifeblood, which led him to say that he was never bored. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Barry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of forty-six years Shelly; his daughter, Emily; his brothers and sisters, and their families.



