Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Dick" Wells Obituary
Richard "Dick" Wells ARLINGTON -- Richard "Dick" Wells, 70, passed away peacefully after a long illness Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Arlington. FUNERAL: 3 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, with visitation at the funeral home, Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Public Radio or your local public library. Dick was born to Raymond O. Wells and Hazel "Sally" Wells in July 1948, in Newark, New Jersey, the fourth of six children. He graduated from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton in 1966. A proud veteran, Dick served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War; his service also led to meeting his CO's sister, Shelly, who would soon become his wife. He then graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and spent two years in the PhD program at the University of Texas at Austin before leaving and starting his own company, w4Graphics (formerly W&W Silk Screening) of Ft. Worth, which for over 30 years has provided industrial coating, spray painting, silk screening, and printing business for customers. Dick was a thoughtful, intelligent, and considerate man who loved his family and friends. He and Shelly provided a home, not only for their family, but for many others less fortunate who needed some support. His main interests were reading, cooking, and European soccer (his team of choice was Manchester United). His love of books and reading were his lifeblood, which led him to say that he was never bored. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Barry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of forty-six years Shelly; his daughter, Emily; his brothers and sisters, and their families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now