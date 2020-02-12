|
|
Richard William Dulaney FORT WORTH--Richard William Dulaney, 71, was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo. He passed away June 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL MASS: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texa, 76109. At his request he donated his body to TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. Richard and his family lived in Arlington, Texas, where Richard was a member of the first senior class of Sam Houston High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his degree from Texas Wesleyan University, and pursued graduate work at Texas Christian University. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Richard worked for Tarrant County Adult Supervision and Corrections for 25 years as an adult probation officer. After retiring from Tarrant County, he was a licensed alcohol and drug counselor for many years. When he retired, Richard was an avid golfer and coin collector, scuba diver, and enjoyed vacationing in Mexico. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy; and his son, Tony. Richard's kindness and compassion will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020