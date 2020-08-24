Richard William Hlad HURST--Richard William Hlad was born Sept. 3, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home in Colleyville, Texas. Holding a Bachelor's Degree in Art from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master's in Art from the University of Iowa, he was one of the founding professors of the Art Department of Tarrant County College Northeast where he taught for 36 years. Richard was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Bedford for over 30 years, serving on several committees, as a member of the choir, and as head of the Board of Lay Ministers. Known for his quick wit and quirky humor, Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as loyal friend and talented artist. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthemise and William Hlad. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Stella Hlad; son, Gregory Hlad, wife, Sarah, and grandson, Kyle Richard Hlad; daughter, Christine Hanna and grandsons, Uilliam Patrick and Aidan Sean Hanna; brother, Lawrence Hlad, wife, Harriett; sister, Mary Lynne Stadter, husband, Jon; and his former wife, Patricia Curtis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as sister-in-law, Patricia Bent; and two stepsons and their families. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL: A graveside funeral ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.