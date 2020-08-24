1/1
Richard William Hlad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William Hlad HURST--Richard William Hlad was born Sept. 3, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home in Colleyville, Texas. Holding a Bachelor's Degree in Art from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master's in Art from the University of Iowa, he was one of the founding professors of the Art Department of Tarrant County College Northeast where he taught for 36 years. Richard was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Bedford for over 30 years, serving on several committees, as a member of the choir, and as head of the Board of Lay Ministers. Known for his quick wit and quirky humor, Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as loyal friend and talented artist. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthemise and William Hlad. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Stella Hlad; son, Gregory Hlad, wife, Sarah, and grandson, Kyle Richard Hlad; daughter, Christine Hanna and grandsons, Uilliam Patrick and Aidan Sean Hanna; brother, Lawrence Hlad, wife, Harriett; sister, Mary Lynne Stadter, husband, Jon; and his former wife, Patricia Curtis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as sister-in-law, Patricia Bent; and two stepsons and their families. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL: A graveside funeral ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved