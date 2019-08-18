|
Richard William Nieswiadomy FORT WORTH--Richard William "Red" Nieswiadomy passed in peace on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 87. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 509 W. Magnolia, Fort Worth, 76104; the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 909 W. Shaw, Fort Worth, 76110; or Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, 76107. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, and brothers, Albine and Alfred. SURVIVORS: Loving father of Donna, Vincent (Mary Ann), Stephen (Kris Ann), Mary (Glen), Ben (Lisa), and Richard (Beverly); and survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Clay; brother, Benedict Nieswiadomy; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019