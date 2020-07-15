Richard Chowning FORT WORTH--Richard Chowning left our earthly presence to join the Saints on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was a courageous, gentle man dedicated to faith, family, friends, and community. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. MEMORIALS: The family asks that friends consider memorials to All Saints' Episcopal School; All Saints' Episcopal Church; The Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth, care of The Rt. Rev. J. Scott Mayer; or a favorite charity
. Richard had enormous gratitude for all his medical professionals and those who enable them to serve. He suggested that fitting memorials would be to carry forward loving kindness to those in peril today with special attention to medical and first responder personnel, those who work at all jobs to clean, feed, and give us security, those who spiritually sustain us, those who cannot be with their loved ones during this time of trial, and all whose resources and humanity are marginalized. Richard Wofford Chowning grew up in Fort Worth with parents, Mary Wofford and Joseph Chowning; sister, Lynn; and brother, Joe. He attended Westcliff Elementary, McClain Junior High and Paschal High School where he graduated Class of 1962. A naturally gifted athlete, Richard was a nationally competitive swimmer and diver. He attended the University of Texas at Austin on a diving scholarship. He was a member of the UT Letterman's Club and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He received his business degree from the McCombs School of Business at UT. After graduating first in his Air Force flight school class, Captain Chowning volunteered for combat service in SE Asia spending years in active combat flying F 100's. His dedicated goal was always to protect and support those serving on the ground. He carried the memory of those lost in his prayers. After his return to the mainland, he did his graduate work in finance at Arizona State University while he taught flight training for the U.S. Air Force at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. Upon return to Fort Worth, Richard was a career real estate broker and mediator. His clients valued his remarkable understanding of contracts and attention to detail. His loyalty was legendary. He was dedicated to serving others and was active in the fabric of Fort Worth with terms on numerous performing arts boards of directors and community agencies for those in need. He particularly felt drawn to work on the growth and development of his church, the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth, and All Saints' Episcopal School. Although he received many medals and awards for service in the military and public arena, he was most deeply humbled by receiving the Saints' Award and being named Trustee Emeritus of All Saints' Episcopal School. He led with a lion's heart and a generous open belief in love and acceptance for all and he modeled that belief daily trusting that all have a place at the table. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. They were privileged to enjoy his wit and wicked humor. He relished travel, water sports, snow skiing, playing golf at Colonial, and in the last few years painting with the Horseshoe Trail Artists who inspired his creativity. SURVIVORS: Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Evans Chowning; his daughters, Courtney Chowning Atkinson and Ashlye Stewart Harris (husband, Robert); grandson, Avery Chowning Atkinson; brother-in-law, David Fromme (wife, Sheryl); and extended family, including numerous nieces and cousins as well as his faithful and deeply treasured friends. He is forever our anchor man. We know his dedicated goal is still to protect and support those serving on the ground. We will miss his earthly presence but carry his beautiful spirit in our hearts. "The song of triumph has begun. Alleluia!" THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries