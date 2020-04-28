|
|
Rickey Joe Largent CROWLEY--Rickey Joe Largent of Crowley, Texas, entered peacefully into the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 24, 2020. His wife, Teresa; son, Craig; and sister-in-law, Diane, were by his side. Rickey fought a gallant seven-year battle with cancer and now earned his reward in Heaven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville Texas, 76034, 817-498-5894. Rickey was born May 31, 1951, in Fort Worth to Billy Joe and Jewell Maxine Largent. Rickey was married to his wife, Teresa, for 49 wonderful years. They were the love of each other's lives. Together they were the proud parents of their son, Craig. Rickey was a loving husband and father. His happiest times were when he was with his son, grandchildren and great-grandchild who always brought a smile to his face. He was considered to be the anchor and heart of the family. Rickey was a rare and joyful man and had true compassion and love for everyone, and he never met a stranger. He was never known to ever get mad at anyone. He never sweated the small stuff. He was generous, kind, gentle, loyal, and honorable. He lived by the "Kindness Matters" motto and believed that no one was better than anyone else. If you knew him, you loved him. The kindness and tenderness in his heart was inspiring to his family and his many friends. Some of the hobbies Rickey really enjoyed were playing golf, hunting, camping, and fishing. His favorite thing to do was travel with his wife, Teresa. Together they would travel to many beautiful places throughout the world. Rickey enjoyed a 41-year careen with Graham Associates, Inc. Consulting Engineers and Planners. He was involved in many major developments in the Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth area, including the Ballpark in Arlington where his name is listed on the Wall of Honor for his contributions to development of the ballpark. He was well known and respected in the civil engineering field. He loved and was loved by everyone at Graham Associates. Rickey was preceded in death by his father, Billy Largent; father-in-law, J.B. Welborn; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his best friend, who he considered his brother, Chris Carter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa; son, Craig Largent (Sheilla); mother, Maxine Largent; grandson, Zachary (Bailey) Largent; granddaughter, Allison Largent; great-granddaughter, Alexlynn Largent; brothers, Bart and Kyle (Sarah) Largent; mother-in-law, Hazel Welborn; sister-in-law, Diane (Tom) Parrott; sister-in-law, Connie Parrott; adoring nieces and nephews; and many friends who were considered family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2020