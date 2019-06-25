Home

Rickey Joe Lee FORT WORTH--Rickey Lee passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2919. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at First Redemption International Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present 7 to 8 p.m., at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jerome Bumphus, Greg Lee (Melissa), Tonya Chatman, and Damon Chatman; sister, Sheila Mcallister; eight grandchildren. two great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 25, 2019
