Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Redemption International Church
Rickey Joe Lee Obituary
Rickey Joe Lee FORT WORTH--Rickey Lee passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2919. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at First Redemption International Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present 7 to 8 p.m., at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jerome Bumphus, Greg Lee (Melissa), Tonya Chatman, and Damon Chatman; sister, Sheila Mcallister; eight grandchildren. two great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 25, 2019
