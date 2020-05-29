Rickey Lewis Stuart CRESSON -- Rickey Lewis Stuart, 66, of Cresson, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2020 at his home. SERVICE: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bear Creek Community Church, 18600 Hwy 377 S, Cresson 76035. Visitation: 4-6:00 p.m. Friday at Winscott Funeral Home, with family present. (Open visitation for others 1- 6:00 p.m. Friday.) Please be aware of COVID number restrictions and spacing. Private burial will be later at D-FW National Cemetery. Visit www.winscottfuneral.com for more information. Rickey Stuart was born Oct. 26, 1953 in Wills Point, to Tracey and Margaret Stuart. He enlisted in the US Air Force and then spent the next 32 years serving his country in the US Army Reserves while also serving his community for the Benbrook Police department for 10 years then 20 years for the Arlington Police Department, where he retired in 2013. Rickey was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife, Linda Stuart; four children, Brandon Stuart, Jayme Langford and husband, Jason, Taryn Whittle and husband, James, and Lyndsey Stewart; ten grandchildren; and three siblings.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2020.