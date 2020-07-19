Rickie Renee Galindo FORT WORTH--Renee Galindo of Fort Worth departed this earthly life unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to live with our Heavenly Father. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Both at Amalla Funeral Home. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardnes in Mansfield. Rickie Renee was 44 years young. She was a kindhearted and compassionate soul. She was a devoted wife and mom to her two babies (cats), Joy and Pepper. She was a loving daughter and sister, but as a Tia, every ounce of unconditional love, pride, and joy, belonged to her nieces and nephews, whom she loved and protected fiercely as if her own. She was a wonderful friend and a bright light to all that knew her. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Pastor Martinez; parents, Alice and Doug Pierce; sisters, Janice Sanchez and Tiffanie Ruiz; nephew, Forrest Mendez; nieces, Alexandria Mendez and Camryn Sanchez; and a host of so many loving and supportive family and friends.