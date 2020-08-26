Ricks Henry Pluenneke ROGERS, ARK.--Dr. Ricks Henry Pluenneke passed Monday, May 18, 2020, while in hospice care in Bentonville, Ark. Ricks was born in Wellington, Texas, on May 17, 1936, to Daniel and Elizabeth Pluenneke. Daniel Pluenneke passed away at the age of 34, with Elizabeth "Beth" later marrying Leroy Williams, who raised Ricks as his own son. Ricks describes him with these words: "The best father he could have ever had." Leroy and Beth had a daughter together, Ricks' sister, Elizabeth Dee Williams. In his younger years, Ricks was active in 4H Club and graduated from Carrizo Springs High School. Upon graduation, he attended Texas A&M and was a cadet, as well as, a tank commander in the Army Reserve. He graduated with his Ph.D. in Plant Physiology and Biochemistry in 1958. While attending A&M, Ricks met "the love of his life"" and future wife, Mary Sue Blevins. Ricks went on to work for Mississippi State as a professor of graduate biochemistry. While living in Mississippi, they had two sons: Jason and Benjamin. Later he left the education field to pursue consulting as, "The Plant Pro." Ricks provided guidance for multiple universities and other large-scale landscaping endeavors. He also wrote articles for the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas for 14 years. Upon retirement, Ricks and Mary moved to Rogers, Ark., to spend quality time with family and make new friends. SURVIVORS: Ricks is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jason (wife, Melinda) and Ben (wife, Maribel); grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Daniela and Steven; his sister, Elizabeth Dee; and nieces, Amanda and Lillian. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside memorial service will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, in Oakwood Cemetery early 2021. Actual date to TBD. Contact Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark., for details, www.rollinsfuneral.com
