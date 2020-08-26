1/
Ricks Henry Pluenneke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricks's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricks Henry Pluenneke ROGERS, ARK.--Dr. Ricks Henry Pluenneke passed Monday, May 18, 2020, while in hospice care in Bentonville, Ark. Ricks was born in Wellington, Texas, on May 17, 1936, to Daniel and Elizabeth Pluenneke. Daniel Pluenneke passed away at the age of 34, with Elizabeth "Beth" later marrying Leroy Williams, who raised Ricks as his own son. Ricks describes him with these words: "The best father he could have ever had." Leroy and Beth had a daughter together, Ricks' sister, Elizabeth Dee Williams. In his younger years, Ricks was active in 4H Club and graduated from Carrizo Springs High School. Upon graduation, he attended Texas A&M and was a cadet, as well as, a tank commander in the Army Reserve. He graduated with his Ph.D. in Plant Physiology and Biochemistry in 1958. While attending A&M, Ricks met "the love of his life"" and future wife, Mary Sue Blevins. Ricks went on to work for Mississippi State as a professor of graduate biochemistry. While living in Mississippi, they had two sons: Jason and Benjamin. Later he left the education field to pursue consulting as, "The Plant Pro." Ricks provided guidance for multiple universities and other large-scale landscaping endeavors. He also wrote articles for the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas for 14 years. Upon retirement, Ricks and Mary moved to Rogers, Ark., to spend quality time with family and make new friends. SURVIVORS: Ricks is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jason (wife, Melinda) and Ben (wife, Maribel); grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Daniela and Steven; his sister, Elizabeth Dee; and nieces, Amanda and Lillian. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside memorial service will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, in Oakwood Cemetery early 2021. Actual date to TBD. Contact Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark., for details, www.rollinsfuneral.com ROLLINS FUNERAL HOME Rogers, Ark., 479-631-6617 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rollins Funeral Home
1401 Hudson Road
Rogers, AR 72756
4796316617
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved