Ricky Allen Close FORT WORTH--Ricky Allen Close passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: The Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel with visitation and a reception to follow in the Bluebonnet Family Lounge. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Ricky Allen Close, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 5, 1954 in Fort Worth to Allen and Faye Close. He was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: wife, Dora of Fort Worth; son and daughter-in-law, Nikko and Katarina Close; grandson, Maddox; sister, Jan Vance; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020