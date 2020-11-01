1/1
Ricky Roy Tucker
1956 - 2020
July 21, 2020 - October 26, 2020
Aurora, Missouri - Ricky Roy Tucker, 64, formerly of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020 in Aurora, Missouri.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Mount Olivet Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to Disabled Veterans.
Ricky was born July 21, 1956 in Fort Worth. He served with the U.S. Navy. He worked as a foreman for Alex Lyons and Sons Auction Company.
In his free time he enjoyed fishing, drinking, gambling, watching old westerns, and spending time with his family.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Urlene and Jim Price.
Survivors: Long time love, Donna Ford; three children, Misty Walker and husband, Mike, Jason Tucker, and Candice Tucker; ten grandchildren; one brother, Jim Price.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral
02:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Chapel
229 W Church St
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2156
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Childhood Friend / Brother great Man always Smiling always Fun Love u Man this Bud is for you an one Shot guess u going get to the Moon first all the good times we had gonna to be a big Loss for all
Jackie James
October 29, 2020
I have known Ricky a long time. Super good guy! He will be missed by many friends and family. Rest in Piece dear friend!
Shelley Player
Friend
