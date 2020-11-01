Ricky Roy TuckerJuly 21, 2020 - October 26, 2020Aurora, Missouri - Ricky Roy Tucker, 64, formerly of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020 in Aurora, Missouri.Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Mount Olivet Chapel.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to Disabled Veterans.Ricky was born July 21, 1956 in Fort Worth. He served with the U.S. Navy. He worked as a foreman for Alex Lyons and Sons Auction Company.In his free time he enjoyed fishing, drinking, gambling, watching old westerns, and spending time with his family.Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Urlene and Jim Price.Survivors: Long time love, Donna Ford; three children, Misty Walker and husband, Mike, Jason Tucker, and Candice Tucker; ten grandchildren; one brother, Jim Price.