Rilda Lee McInnis Golden FORT WORTH--Rilda Lee McInnis Golden, 77, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Rilda was born to the late Dannie McInnis and Grace Griffin McInnis on March 1, 1943. Rilda attended Trimble Tech High School before entering the U.S. Army. She worked for years in the mortgage insurance industry. She was a longtime member of Parents without Partners, serving as president for many years. Rilda was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Ancle Dewayne Golden. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Shiretta Kaye Yandell of Foley, Minn.; son, Dannie Golden and wife, Amy, of Justin, Texas; grandchildren, Christina Yandell, Cooper Yandell, Ryan Golden and Reese Golden; great-grandchildren, Jewel, Skylar and Lorelai; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Rilda requested to be laid to rest next to Ancle in Greenwood Memorial Park.





