Rita Ann Schow ARLINGTON--Rita Ann Schow, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: Service to celebrate Rita and Don at noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Rita was born in Honey Grove, Texas, on May 25, 1937, to Mattie Ellen and Robert Wagner. She married the love of her life, Don Schow, when she was 16 and he was 17 on Aug. 17, 1953. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage before he passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2019. Never having children of their own, Aunt Rita and Uncle Don were the ones their many nieces and nephews treasured, especially niece Jackie Falls, who was fortunate to have lived with them during her high school years. Rita and Don loved to travel out West, especially to Las Vegas where she was often "lady luck," hitting several jackpots in slot machine competitions. If she wasn't there, the two of them could be found on hunting trips with family every deer and dove season. Rita loved the Lord and her family, especially her Mother and the Dad who raised her; her brother, Albert "Pop" Wickler; and her sister, Viola Kageler, who preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Sister, Juanita Conway; brothers, Albert Wickler Jr. and Danny Wickler; brother-in-law, Bobby Kageler; and sister-in-law, Joy Pearce. The family would like to thank the staff of Arlington Residence and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care she received during her final months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020