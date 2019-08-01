Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Fae Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Fae Byrd Obituary
Rita Fae Byrd FORT WORTH -- A loving mother of two, grandmother of five, great grandmother of five, and friend to many, Rita Fae Byrd passed away at her son's home in Mansfield on July 28, at the age of 97. Funeral: 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land. Rita was a charter member of West Berry Church of Christ. She was a compassionate, supportive, and loving person to all she met. Rita loved her family, friends, and Texas Rangers. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clay and Ada Ethel Reed; son, Jerry Byrd; and sister, Bobbye Smith. Survivors: Rita is survived by her son, Russ Byrd and wife, Cathy, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Brian Byrd, Susan Shinn, Kelly Sumner, Jamie Marsh, and Kim Skidmore; great-grandchildren, Logan Shinn, Owen Sumner, Kolby Sumner, Maddie Marsh, and Coltin Marsh.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now