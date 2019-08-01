|
Rita Fae Byrd FORT WORTH -- A loving mother of two, grandmother of five, great grandmother of five, and friend to many, Rita Fae Byrd passed away at her son's home in Mansfield on July 28, at the age of 97. Funeral: 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land. Rita was a charter member of West Berry Church of Christ. She was a compassionate, supportive, and loving person to all she met. Rita loved her family, friends, and Texas Rangers. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clay and Ada Ethel Reed; son, Jerry Byrd; and sister, Bobbye Smith. Survivors: Rita is survived by her son, Russ Byrd and wife, Cathy, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Brian Byrd, Susan Shinn, Kelly Sumner, Jamie Marsh, and Kim Skidmore; great-grandchildren, Logan Shinn, Owen Sumner, Kolby Sumner, Maddie Marsh, and Coltin Marsh.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019