Rita Joyce Bass GRAPEVINE--Rita Joyce Bass, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Rita Joyce Richardson Bass was born July 3, 1937, in Dallas, the only child of Jessie and Lottie Louise Coursey Richardson. She met Leslie Earl Bass at the age of 14 while a student at Grapevine High School. She doubled-up on her studies so that she could graduate early at the age of 16 and marry Earl. She was a very athletic tomboy while in high school and played fast-pitch softball. She graduated with the class of 1954 from Grapevine High School. Rita loved to play bridge and card games and was a fan of all sports particularly the Dallas Cowboys. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Leslie Earl Bass, in 1997; and her parents, Jessie and Louise Richardson. SURVIVORS: Her children, Cindy Hoskins, Nolan Bass, and James Bass and wife, Kirsten; grandchildren, Patricia Amber Adams, Emily Kirschke, Madison Seil, and Jesse Bass; great-grandson, Jayden Kirschke; and a host of loving friends and church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019