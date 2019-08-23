Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
5415 Matlock Rd.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
The Potter's House of Fort Worth
1270 Woodhaven Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Moore Memorial Gardens
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Nute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Kay Nute


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Kay Nute Obituary
Rita Kay Nute ARLINGTON -- Rita Kay (Haliburton) Nute, age 62, of Arlington, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. SERVICE: A wake will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington, Texas 76018. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Potter's House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76112, with burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington. Affectionately known as "little twin," she was born in Waco, Texas on December 8, 1956 to William and Delois Haliburton. SURVIVORS: mother, Delois Haliburton of Waco; husband, Wesley Nute, Sr.; daughter, Kathalyn Martinez (Steven Martinez); sons, Wesley Nute, Jr. and Jonathan Nute; grandson, Gabriel Martinez; and other beloved relatives.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.