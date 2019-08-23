|
|
Rita Kay Nute ARLINGTON -- Rita Kay (Haliburton) Nute, age 62, of Arlington, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. SERVICE: A wake will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington, Texas 76018. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Potter's House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76112, with burial to follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington. Affectionately known as "little twin," she was born in Waco, Texas on December 8, 1956 to William and Delois Haliburton. SURVIVORS: mother, Delois Haliburton of Waco; husband, Wesley Nute, Sr.; daughter, Kathalyn Martinez (Steven Martinez); sons, Wesley Nute, Jr. and Jonathan Nute; grandson, Gabriel Martinez; and other beloved relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019