Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Rita L. Cadorette


1948 - 2020
Rita L. Cadorette Obituary
Rita L. Cadorette FORT WORTH -- Rita L. Cadorette, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Mon., Greenwood Memorial Park. Rita was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Blytheville, Ark. She graduated from Gosnell High School in 1966. Rita worked at the 708, Castleberry High School cafeteria and Ladies Auxiliary 8235. She attended a Baptist church. Rita was preceded in death by her parents Lacy and Ina Neal Bryeans; husband, Thomas Cadorette, son, John Cadorette; and brothers, Eddie and Phil Bryeans. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Tammy Cadorette, Kellie Cadorette and Stacy Cadorette; granddaughters, Alexandria Cole, Emma Salazar and Kaitlyn Dennis; grandsons, Justin Veagso and Dillion Barron; sisters, Beverly Pessalano and husband, Pat of Springfield, Mass., Darlene Clark and husband, John of Shohola Falls, Pa.; brother, Tommy Bryeans and wife, Donna of Lake Charles, La.; and partner for 25 years, Robert D. Wright.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020
