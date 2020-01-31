|
|
Rita L. Cadorette FORT WORTH -- Rita L. Cadorette, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Mon., Greenwood Memorial Park. Rita was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Blytheville, Ark. She graduated from Gosnell High School in 1966. Rita worked at the 708, Castleberry High School cafeteria and Ladies Auxiliary 8235. She attended a Baptist church. Rita was preceded in death by her parents Lacy and Ina Neal Bryeans; husband, Thomas Cadorette, son, John Cadorette; and brothers, Eddie and Phil Bryeans. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Tammy Cadorette, Kellie Cadorette and Stacy Cadorette; granddaughters, Alexandria Cole, Emma Salazar and Kaitlyn Dennis; grandsons, Justin Veagso and Dillion Barron; sisters, Beverly Pessalano and husband, Pat of Springfield, Mass., Darlene Clark and husband, John of Shohola Falls, Pa.; brother, Tommy Bryeans and wife, Donna of Lake Charles, La.; and partner for 25 years, Robert D. Wright.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020