Rita Mae Williams HALTOM CITY--Rita Mae Williams, 64, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. SERVICE: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or food, please donate to Haltom City Citizen's Police Academy Alumni or Haltom City Animal Services. Rita was a strong, nurturing, loving woman to all that met her. She was selfless and strong through the end. Lovingly called "Meme" by her grandchildren, she will be dearly missed. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Herbert Williams; son, Jonathan Peacock; father, Raymond (Pearl) Kelley; and grandparents. SURVIVORS: Mother, Woody Broyles; sister, Paula (Tom) Cantrell; daughters, Dana (George) Coffman and Deanna Renee Peacock (Jimmy): son, George (Dana) Williams; and grandchildren, Nadaya (Timmothy), Bailey, Van and Tai.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020