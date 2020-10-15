Rita Marie Bivens
February 10, 1933 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Rita Marie Bivens passed away on Thursday October 8, 2020.
Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Biggers Funeral Home.
Rita was born February 10, 1933 in Cleburne to the late Jack and Rita (Crain) Pope. She was a talented artist and enjoyed reading in her spare time.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Bivens; and sons, Mike and David Bivens.
Survivors: Daughters, Brynda McKinney and husband, Edward Gallant of Lake Country and Linda Coffee and husband, Gary of Springtown; grandchildren, Devon Washington and husband, Brandon of Arlington, Amber Williams and husband Jonathan of Willow Park, Jennifer Coffee of Portland, Oregon, and Matt Coffee of Springtown; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.