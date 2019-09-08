Home

Rita Shoshana Potnick Hoffman


1933 - 2019
Rita Shoshana Potnick Hoffman Obituary
Rita Shoshana Potnick Hoffman FORT WORTH--Rita Shoshana Potnick Hoffman passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019. Mrs. Hoffman was 85. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Barnett Sanctuary at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. University Drive. Following committal prayers, she will be laid to rest in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: For religious reasons, the family respectfully requests that no flowers be sent. However, in lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Congregation Ahavath Sholom or to Beth-El Congregation, in her memory, is suggested. A native of Chicago, Ill., Rita was born Nov. 18, 1933, the daughter of Abraham and Goldie Olshansky Potnick. She was married to Ted Hoffman, who died in 2018. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughters, Alyce Hoffman Alter and Tami Hoffman Jara, Rita was grandmother to Grant Alter, Blake Alter and Rhiannon, Joseph Lincecum and Christina, Elisabeth Lincecum, Ian Jara and Andrew Jara; great-grandmother of Maddox, Sophia, William, Graham and Jackson; sister of Jean Potnick Jacobson; and aunt of nieces and nephews and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
