|
|
Rob Carroll Thompson RENDON -- It is with great sadness that the family of Rob Carroll Thompson announces his unexpected passing on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Rob was 54 years old. SERVICE: Funeral: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Rob grew up in the Everman area, graduating from Southside Christian Academy. He will be remembered for performing gospel magic as a teen, singing in church and playing his trumpet. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, returning to Texas when his service was complete. SURVIVORS: Rob is survived by his three sons, Rob Thompson, Jr. and wife, Delilah, Christopher Thompson, and Austin Thompson; parents, Bob and Mary Thompson; sister, Kathy Martin and her husband, Greg; brother, Johnney Martin; and sister, Patty Furman and husband, Michael, and their children Brianna and Ethan.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019