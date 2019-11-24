|
Robb Stuart Van Eman AUSTIN--Robb Stuart Van Eman, beloved father, husband, son, uncle, friend to many, and accomplished pilot with a passion for flying, went to join his Heavenly Father in peaceful skies doing what he loved on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please join a celebration of life honoring Robb at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Riverbend Church in The Smith Family Chapel, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas, 78746. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to your in honor of Robb Van Eman. His greatest gift in life was parenting his two brilliant and amazing boys, Brooks and Knox, with his beautiful, dedicated, and loyal wife, Teal Johnson, but he managed to generously give to his family and countless friends and children through Boy Scouts of America, camping adventures, pinewood derby contests, sailing, boating, wakeboarding, travel, and any outdoor activities. Robb's infectious and playful personality, commitment to those he loved, quick-wit, powerful smile, intelligence, gigantic heart of compassion, and joyful spirit drew people in effortlessly. Born in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 1971, to Marlene and Stuart, Robb was the younger brother to Currin, and although he was quiet as a child, his intelligence and perseverance guided him to many successes throughout his life. As a child, Robb spent countless weekends with Grandmother Katie in Galveston Bay, where he cultivated his love for the water, outdoors, sailing, and he earned his nickname, "Captain Robb." So enamored with his Italian roots, Robb, at the young age of 14, escorted his grandmother to Italy to travel and visit family overseas. It was a tradition he shared with the love of his life, Teal. Traveling to Italy shortly before starting their precious family, the two met in classic Robb fashion, during a blind, group date on his boat. One year later, Robb and Teal celebrated their engagement in New Orleans, and were married April 29, 2005. Grandmother Katie attended the wedding at the age of 97, and after waiting for that divine celebration, she went to heaven happily knowing her 13th and "favorite" grandchild married his perfect match. Robb and Teal's honeymoon in the British Virgin Islands was again spent on a boat named "Sunny Days," and they returned to celebrate with friends and family. Their sons were a blissful addition to their family a few short years later. Always a Longhorn fan, Robb graduated from the University of Texas of Austin with a communications degree, and he was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Somehow, he managed to get his Master's of Business Administration at the University of Denver, while prioritizing snow skiing, ski instruction, and being a concierge at a ski resort in Beaver Creek. Known as a handyman, "Mr. Fix-It," and a "Host with the Most Joyful Hospitality," friends are wondering who they will call on now that Robb is in heaven. After college, Robb settled in Austin and began a successful career in software and trading technologies with various top tier companies. After years of pursuing his ultimate career goal, Robb was well on his way to become a commercial pilot, having finished his intense and lengthy flight training almost a decade ago, and having accomplished his ultimate goal of reaching commercial status. As dear friend, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, formerly chief of Austin police, eloquently said, "Only Robb would care enough to give us a departing gift during his transition from the flesh to the spirit in his eternal place of rest, by leaving us while piloting an airplane, the thing he liked to do the most, second only to being with family and friends." SURVIVORS: Robb Stuart Van Eman is survived by his loving wife, Italia Teal Johnson Van Eman; sons, Brooks Emmite Van Eman, 12, Knox Joseph Van Eman, 10; parents, Marlene Genitempo Van Eman and Stuart Currin Van Eman; brother, Currin James Van Eman; nephew, Houston Currin Van Eman, all of Austin, Texas; niece, Arden Michelle Johnson; brother-in-law, Terry Jordan Johnson Junior; mother-in-law, Talia Teas Lydick, all of Fort Worth; and countless cousins, extended family, and friends. WEED-CORLEY-FISH FUNERAL HOMES Austin, 512-452-8811 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019