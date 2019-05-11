|
Robbie L. Yarborough FORT WORTH--Robbie L. Yarborough, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Robbie was born April 23, 1939, in Grand Saline. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenzy and Louise Padgett; aunt, Mildred; sister, Betty; son, David; and great-grandson, Zaveri. SURVIVORS: Husband, Joe; sister, Wanda; brother, Kenneth; three sons; two daughters; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019