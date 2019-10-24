Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Robbie Nell Williams Obituary
Robbie Nell Williams FORT WORTH -- Robbie Nell Williams, 62, answered the Master's call on October 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 noon at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Visitation: Friday, October 25, 2019 from 12 to 5 pm at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish precious memories are: son, Stephen Okelo, sisters, Arnichia (Aaron) Williams and Aubra Lee, grandchildren; London Okelo, Rylan Okelo, and Easton Okelo, and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019
