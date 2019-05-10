Robert & Sally Daniel FORT WORTH -- Sally was born July 20, 1971 to Calvin and Fleeta Miller in Fort Worth, TX. She graduated from Southwest High School in 1989 and attended Tarrant County College. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, May 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 7900 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76123. Services will be performed by Rev. Don Strickland. Sally was an avid member of Campfire Girls and received the Wohelo Medallion, its highest rank and honor. Sally married Robert Clayton Daniel in Surfside, TX on June 25, 2012. Sally was a kind, warm-hearted, and loving person who enjoyed working with people. She was loved by all. Sally claimed the promises of her baptism on March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brother, Duane. Sally is survived by her parentsCalvin and Fleeta Miller, sonJohnathan Ruddick, brotherDouglas Miller and his wife Kay of Aurora, CO, sisterSusan Geisler of Lake Jackson, TX and many other relatives and friends. Robert Clayton Daniel was born in Fort Worth on March 9th, 1968 and went to be with his Lord on April 13, 2019. Robert was married to Sally Miller Daniel on June 25, 2012 who preceded him in death on March 26, 2019. He worked for the contractor Hallon for the last nine years. Robert loved trains, so this was the perfect job for him. He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan and Texas Ranger fan. Robert was boisterous and loud, You always knew when he was in the room. He was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all. Robert is survived by his mother Jane Mitchell, sister Laura Miller and husband Tim, two sons Christian Daniel and wife Tiffany and Micah Daniel, three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



