Robert A. "Bo" Cantrell Jr. CROWLEY--Robert A. "Bo" Cantrell Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. SERVICE: The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Interment follows in Cresson Cemetery. MEMORIALS: May be made to the National Ranching Heritage Association; the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley, Texas; or the . Robert was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Robert and Jane Cantrell. When he was 13 years old, he went to work at the old Fort Worth Stockyards. He became a cattle buyer for Swift and Company in the early '50s and worked for Estes Packing Company in the '60s. He was a full-time rancher for the last 49 years and was a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for nearly 60 years. Robert was an Honorary Vice President of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. He bred quarter horses, which he loved, and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Robert married Patsy Luther on Dec. 3, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas. He cherished time spent with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. He was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Crowley for many years. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patsy Cantrell; sons, Robert Cantrell III and wife, Denise, and John Cantrell and wife, Andra; and granddaughters, Andrea Cantrell and Ali Jahn Cantrell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019