Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74114
918-622-1155
Robert A. DeSantis

Robert A. DeSantis Obituary
Robert A. DeSantis PANTEGO -- Robert A. DeSantis was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Arlington. He was born on December 2, 1931 in Rome, N.Y. to Enrico and Elvira (Seccurra) DeSantis. SERVICE: Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home Chapel, 1219 N Davis, Arlington, Texas 76012. Interment will be at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes or the . A Navy veteran, Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. SURVIVORS: his wife, Elsie; 5 children, Camillo (Mary) DeSantis, Serena (Jonathan Stroot) Scot (Evelyn) DeSantis, Susan (Donnie) Ward and Thomas (Elaine) DeSantis; brother, Camillo DeSantis; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019
