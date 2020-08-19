Robert A. "Bob" Pedersen FORT WORTH--Robert A. "Bob" Pedersen, 72, of Fort Worth passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. SERVICE: A private service for family will be held in the coming days. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arc of Texas. Born in Omaha, Neb., Bob moved with his family to Texas in the early '80s. He worked as a CPA until retiring from KPMG as a partner in Chicago. Thereafter he was founding partner of Pedersen Jones Hughston Poage and Graham until his recent retirement. Bob was an avid sports fan, a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Bob also loved to travel, cook, and watch football with Bobbi, to share a great bottle of wine with his son, to negotiate with his daughter, and spend time with his beloved grandsons. He loved to play golf, modern art, collecting hippopotamuses, and entertaining family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Elena Luna, a treasured part of our family. The family is grateful to Bob's caregivers, Robert, Pablo, Erin, and Joe. He will be missed by all who were loved by him. SURVIVORS: Wife, Bobbi; son, Doug Pedersen and wife, Wendy, and their children, Drew and Brady, of Minneapolis, Miinn.; daughter, Libby Pedersen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and many other family and friends.