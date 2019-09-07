|
|
Robert A. Pipkins BENBROOK--Robert "Pip" Alvord Pipkins, 88, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, surrounded by loved ones. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Newark Church of Christ, 301-399 3rd St. W, Newark, Ark., 72562. Burial: Blue Springs Cemetery, Newark, Ark. Visitations: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Jackson's Newark Funeral Home, 305 N. Locust Pl, Newark, Ark., 72562. MEMORIALS: Flowers may be sent to Jackson's Newark Funeral Home or memorials may be made to the . Robert was born May 23, 1931, in Newark, Ark., and served in the Air Force for 23 years. On Aug. 16, 1952, Robert married Edna Louise Wilson in Newark, and raised two daughters, Teresa "Terry" Louise and Robin Anita. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Neil and Violet Porter Pipkins; wife, Edna; son, Robert; brothers, T.M., Neil and Fred; and sisters, Mabel and Lee. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Terry and husband, Rick Baker, and Robin and husband, DJ Moore; grandchildren, Jacqi, Maranda, Taylor, Morgan and Jay; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Emmy, Camden, Lily, Callie, Callum, Gentrie and Caroline; sister, Shirley Fuller; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 7, 2019