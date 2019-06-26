|
Robert Alan Hawrylak MANSFIELD--Robert Alan Hawrylak, 59, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mansfield. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at First United Methodist Church, 777 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, curesarcoma.org. Alan was born Aug. 27, 1959, in Bryan, Texas, to Robert Lee Hawrylak and Helen Pauline Duffey Hawrylak. He resided most of his life in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1977. A graduate of Texas A&M University Class of 1981, he received his BBA in Accounting and was a licensed CPA. Alan was the managing partner with Hartman Leito and Bolt Accounting Firm, and, most recently, an Alliance Partner with BDO. He loved the Aggie spirit and College Station. Alan also enjoyed playing golf. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kay Kelley Hawrylak; daughters, Kamryn Kelley Miller and husband, Mark Russell Miller II, Kathryn Kay Hawrylak DeLozier and husband, Dylan Michael DeLozier; brothers, Steve Hawrylak and wife, Liza, John Hawrylak and wife, Sondra, and Paul Hawrylak and wife, Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019