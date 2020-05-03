Robert Andrew Goodspeed FORT WORTH--Robert Andrew Goodspeed, 88, left this world on Saturday, April 25, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. Robert Andrew Goodspeed was born Feb. 23, 1932, to Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt Goodspeed in Fort Worth, Texas. Robert attended elementary and secondary schools in Fort Worth graduating from I.M. Terrell High School. After graduating high School, Robert attended Prairie View A&M University graduating with a degree in architecture. Robert married Lois Darby, Oct. 29, 1955, and to this union Cherie A Goodspeed Price was born. In 1979, Robert married his surviving wife, Jane Goodspeed. Robert and Jane celebrated 41 years together Jan. 20, 2020. SURVIVORS: Robert leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Jane Goodspeed; his daughter, Cherie Price (John) of Everett, Wash.; grandsons, Preston and Jordan Price; stepchildren, Benita Murrell of Oklahoma, Eric Murrell (Andrea) of Allen, Texas, and Alan Murrell (Tracy) of Dallas, Texas; stepgrandsons, Kaston Murrell of Midwest City, Okla., Branford Murrell of Dallas, Texas, and Lt. JG Kamron Murrell of Suffolk, Va. Robert also had five half siblings, Melvin A. Goodspeed, Marvin S. Goodspeed, Marion (Delois) Goodspeed, Loretta E. Goodspeed and Sophia D. Goodspeed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store