|
|
Robert B. Sands III FORT WORTH--Robert Brooks Sands III of Fort Worth, Texas, born on March 3, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to the late Ella Inez and Robert Brooks Sands II, passed away at age 74 on Friday, May 24, 2019. FUNERAL: Funeral service for family and friends from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at DFW National Cemetary, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75211. "Sands" served in the Army during the Vietnam War and graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in business management. He worked for Radio Shack Corporation and retired after 31 years. Sands was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Sands, and daughter, Laura Mitchell. SURVIVORS: Sands is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Karen Sands; son, Brian Sands and wife, Tiffany; son, Eric Sands; daughter, Becky Summers and husband, Scott; sister, Debbie Carson. He was a beloved "P-Top" to his grandchildren, Bailey and Dylan Sands, Kayla Gottschalk and husband, Gatlin, Kenna and Kenzie Summers, Nicholas and Miles Mitchell; and great-grandson, Jaxon Gottschalk. Happy Trails, Dad.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019