Robert Blair Smith FORT WORTH--Robert Blair Smith, 41, a known commodity in River Oaks, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. SERVICE: No public memorial will be held. Blair loved to have a good time and operated without a filter. He was the funniest guy at the party, the co-worker you could make fun of the boss with, the friend who noticed all your personality quirks and just made you laugh. He was known for wearing his boxers extra high, perfecting the "Naked Gun" umpire dance and having a deceptively fast second step on the football field. He loved sports. He knew all the golf courses around the Metroplex and Las Vegas and played most of them. He loved the Longhorns and Cowboys and rarely missed a game. He loved traveling around the country to visit other ballparks and stadiums and often brought home souvenir mini-bats for his nephew. He loved to discover things. It was a running joke among his friends that if Blair wasn't the first in the group to find out about a new band, restaurant TV show or movie, he would find a way to explain why it wasn't really that great, or at least not as good as the things he found. He loved being knowledgeable. For someone who hated school, he loved to learn and always had a random fact to drop. He stayed caught up on current events, even though he often thought the things people cared about were irrelevant or overblown. He loved to see a pompous person deflated and loved pointing out hypocrites. He loved going against the grain, a natural contrarian. He thought religion was a waste of time. He thought the Beatles and Rolling Stones were remarkabley overrated. He never watched "The Godfather." He loved his lifelong friends, and he loved making new friends. He was the catalyst. He was the planner. He was the friend who stayed in touch when everyone else was too busy with all the obiligations of life. He loved his daughter and hoped that she wold grow up in a loving home and have a great life. We loved him. We hope that he knew that. We hope we will see him one day and laugh together again. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Eliza; former wife, Angela; sister, Traci and her husband, Rob; nephew, Evan, and niece, Avery; mother, Anna; his aunts and cousins; and his friends, whom he regarded as family, including Jimmy Barnes, Danny Brown, Jason Cates, Jason Cearley, Zac Cobb, Gabe Guzman, Phil Holveck, Jason Land, Uriel Martinez, Lee Reeves, Paul Smith and many others.



