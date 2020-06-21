I having chosen to identify as a student, as I consider Bob as much a mentor as a friend. Above all else he was a fellow Marine who I have known for most of my entire career. Despite serving generations apart, Bob was an influence throughout. As a young Lance Corporal, when I wondered if I could measure up, Bob was there with sage advice to help ensure I stayed the course. When I returned from an unpopular war, Bob was there to say well done. When I was entrusted to lead Marines in another war, Bob was there with to share his wisdom. Bob was often more enthusiastic for my own milestones than I, and he epitomized both our core values, and our belief in once a Marine, always a Marine. And I know he's up there, swapping sea stories with the legends of our Corps.

T. Brig

Student